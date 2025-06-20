Man accused in crash that killed Connecticut detective to be sentenced Friday

The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges connected to the crash that killed Hartford police detective Robert "Bobby" Garten in September 2023 is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Police said 20-year-old Richard Barrington was fleeing other police officers during a traffic stop when he hit the cruiser on Asylum Avenue as it was responding to a different call on the night of Sept. 6, 2023.

The crash killed Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten and injured his partner, Officer Brian Kearney.

Barrington said he took off because he was scared that his car was not registered and he had marijuana in the vehicle, according to police. He also told investigators he smoked marijuana about an hour before the crash.

Barrington pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree assault and interfering with an officer.

The state’s attorney is recommending a 20-year prison sentence, but Garten's family want the maximum sentence for all three charges, totaling 41 years.

“Because Bobby’s life expectancy was 41 more years. 41 more birthdays, family gatherings," William Garten, Bobby's older brother, said in an interview Thursday.

Barrington’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. He previously told NBC Connecticut that Barrington’s family will have a statement to read during the sentencing.

Barrington is being held on a $1 million bond.

The sentencing is happening at Hartford Superior Court.

Several police officers have arrived at the courthouse.