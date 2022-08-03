Ride the Orange Line? Here's What Your Commute Will Look Like During Month-Long Shutdown

Are you a regular rider of the MBTA's Orange Line? If so, here's a look at what your commute will look like during the month-long shutdown announced Wednesday by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker outlined a series of steps the MBTA is taking to accelerate major track and maintenance work during a 30-day shutdown beginning Aug. 19. It's the longest service diversion ever overseen by the T for an entire line, he said. Without the shutdown, the planned work would have taken five full years of weekend and evening diversions. The maintenance and safety work is aimed at eliminating frequent Orange Line slow-downs and creating faster trips and safer rides.

"We know that any diversion, particularly one like this, will be frustrating to riders, and we appreciate their patience as the T implements this short term work that can result in long term benefits on a much shorter timeframe and get to the place we all need to get to much more quickly," Baker said.

"We know that we can't wait," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak added. "So part of this shutdown is about not waiting. It is about making the necessary improvements and making them now."

When Orange Line riders return on Sept. 19, Poftak said they will see deep cleaned stations with a ride that is "significantly better" than the one they left and a fleet comprised primarily of new Orange Line cars.

"We know these diversions can be frustrating for our riders, and we thank them again for their patience," he said.

Poftak said the MBTA is hard at work on alternatives for commuters. They include:

Commuter Rail

During the shutdown, riders can show their CharlieCard or CharlieTicker to conductors to ride the Commuter Rail in zones 1, 1A and 2. All Commuter Rail stops along the Orange Line are accessible.

Providence Line trains will make additional stops at Forest Hills.

On weekdays, 24 Providence Line trains will stop at Forest Hills

On weekends, 10 Providence Line trains will stop at Forest Hills

Haverhill Line trains will make additional stops at Oak Grove. More details on this schedule will be released soon.

For service on the south side of the Orange Line and to downtown, riders can take the Needham Line, which stops at:

Forest Hills

Ruggles

Back Bay

South Station (with a connection to the Red Line)

For service on the north side of the Orange Line, riders can take the Haverhill Line, which stops at:

Oak Grove

Malden Center

North Station

Shuttle Buses

Orange Line train service will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle buses:

Between Oak Grove and North Station

Between Back Bay and Forest Hills stations, with the exception of Massachusetts Avenue Station

Green Line

Riders are encouraged to use Green Line service in the downtown Boston area at Government Center, Park Street, Boylston, Arlington, and Copley stations.

Work From Home

Another option, Poftak said Wednesday, is for people to work from home when possible while the Orange Line work is ongoing.