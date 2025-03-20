Riders lukewarm on proposed changes to Uber, Lyft at Boston's Logan airport

Massport will vote Thursday on a deal that will make rideshares more expensive, but easier to access at Boston's Logan Airport. While Uber and Lyft praised the efforts that went into making a plan, some customers were not enthusiastic.

The agreements would bump the surcharge for Uber and Lyft rides at Logan from $3.25 to $5.50 starting this July — but not as high as $7.50 by 2028, which Massport proposed earlier this year, according to Wednesday's announcement.

Shared rides would be cheaper – with a $1.50 fee per trip.

Massport says the agreement aims to reduce congestion and raise revenue that will improve airport infrastructure – including expanded curbside access. Currently, rideshare users have to walk to a particular pickup point in a parking garage at the airport.

The tentative agreement comes after several weeks of negotiations between Massport and the rideshare companies.

But passengers and drivers aren’t thrilled to see these costs go up.

“I think in this economy paying anything additional is not good," said Ashley Spears, a regular rideshare customer.

“I understand why they do it, but it doesn’t seem great," another customer told NBC10 Boston.

“If the customers see the price getting high, they’re going to see another way, they are looking for another way home or to get out from the airport or going to the airport,” said Aquiles Burgos, a member of the App Drivers Union.

Massport will be voting on this tentative agreement during its meeting at 9 o’clock this morning.

Asked if the cost under the agreement would still eventually rise to $7.50, as originally pitched, a representative for Massport told NBC10 Boston more information will be shared at Thursday's meeting of the Massport Board of Directors, which will have to approve the deals.

While customers were lukewarm on the deal, Uber and Lyft were generally positive about the agreements.

"Lyft appreciates the productive conversations we've been able to have with Massport since their initial announcement," Lyft Public Policy Manager Brendan Joyce said in a statement. "While we still have concerns about increasing fees on riders, this is a step in the right direction. It allows us to improve the rider experience at Logan as we continue to look for ways to equitably fund the airport's future success."

"We are pleased to have negotiated this compromise with Massport that will get passengers to and from Logan Airport more efficiently, while at the same time reducing congestion in the area," said Josh Gold, Uber's senior director of public policy and communications, in a statement. "We will continue to work with Massport to get travelers as close to the curb as possible and will always advocate for the best service for riders and the best platform for drivers."