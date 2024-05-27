Boston Red Sox

Right-hander Brad Keller agrees to 1-year contract with Red Sox​

By The Associated Press

Right-hander Brad Keller agreed to to a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, six days after he was cut by the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA in two starts and three relief appearances with the White Sox from April 29 to May 18. He was designated for assignment on May 20 and elected free agency two days later.

“He’s got good stuff. He’s interesting,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Keller was 38-53 with a 4.27 ERA for Kansas City in 114 starts and 36 relief appearances from 2018-23.

Right-hander Zack Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Kelly gave up one run and two hits over three innings in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to Milwaukee. He is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

On Saturday, right-hander Garrett Whitlock said his season is over and he expects to have his right ulnar collateral ligament repaired with an internal brace.

