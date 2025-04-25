Right Whale Day celebrates endangered species ‘very special to Massachusetts'

There was a giant reminder of a species in danger in front of the New England Aquarium Thursday.

Lessons were out of the water in celebration of the third annual Massachusetts Right Whale Day.

"Right whales are an incredible asset ecologically," said Heather Pettis, research scientist at the New England Aquarium. "Their waste products feed the ocean, if you will, fertilize the ocean."

To honor the state's official marine mammal, scientists showcased the work being done to protect them, like ropeless fishing systems.

One of the top threats to right whales is becoming entangled in fishing gear, along with boat strikes.

Millions of dollars are spent yearly on research efforts to save the species, with only 370 left roaming the Atlantic.

"There's really a broad-scale effort for research and monitoring in Massachusetts that includes aerial surveillance, it includes acoustic monitoring, where we listen for whale sounds out in the environment, it includes disentanglement teams," said Bob Glenn, the deputy director of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Children took advantage of school vacation week to learn about these massively majestic mammals that spend spring in the Bay State.

"Right whales are very special to Massachusetts," said Nadine Lysiak, a research scientist at the New England Aquarium. "They use Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts, waters this time of year. And it's a really unique experience, cause people can actually see right whales from shore."

Just last week, scientists observed five right whale mom and calf pairs feeding along Sagamore Beach -- a promising sight, as some local research is devoted to low birth rates.

"We're looking at hormones over the life of North Atlantic right whales to learn more about their physiology and reproductive histories," said Lysiak.

Researchers hope to keep these massive creatures and future generations visiting for years to come.