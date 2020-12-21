Doorbell Cam Catches Burglar Breaking Into Mass. Home a Second Time, Police Say

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after he was caught on a Ring doorbell camera Sunday allegedly breaking into a home in Cohasset two separate times, local police say.

Dylan Donahue, a 27-year-old from Norwell, was arrested at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home on Atlantic Avenue after being called by the homeowner, according to Cohasset police.

Officers were called to the home for a report of a break-in in progress after the owner, who was not there, received an alert from his Ring doorbell camera saying someone was trying to get into the rear of the residence, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man, later identified as Donahue, in the backyard. Police said they believe Donahue is the same man who'd been seen on doorbell camera footage successfully breaking into the same home at about 1:30 a.m. that morning.

In that incident, police said, the burglar was wearing a mask that Ring doorbell footage showed he'd removed as he broke into the home.

Police are now working with the homeowners to determine what, if anything, may have been stolen in the two incidents.

"The homeowner and dispatchers did an excellent job in this case by staying on the telephone together and guiding our officers to the suspect," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement. "This arrest was made due to the outstanding work by our patrol officers, detectives and dispatchers. It also shows that home security devices add that extra layer of protection, and we highly recommend them."

Donahue was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime and possession of burglarious tools. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

