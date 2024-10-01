Ringleader of catalytic converter theft ring sentenced in federal court

The ringleader of a group that appears to have been responsible for most of the catalytic converter thefts in Greater Boston in recent years has been handed down a decade-long sentence on Tuesday by a federal judge.

Rafael Davila, who was also known as "Robin Hood," was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, where he was handed down the 120-month sentence that also requires him to complete 75 hours of community service, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Davila pleaded guilty in April.

Last year, Davila and six others were arrested on suspicion of stealing the valuable car parts from more than 470 vehicles, causing about $2 million in losses for the vehicles' owners, as well as stealing ATMs and from jewelry stores.

Catalytic converter theft has become a major issue in the region and across the country, but thefts in the Boston region have dropped precipitously since the bust, according to prosecutors. There were under 15 catalytic converter thefts reported in Massachusetts in the last 11 months, compared to hundreds in the nine months before the bust.

The other members of Davila's crew have previously pleaded guilty.

NBC10 Boston previously spoke with the investigators and prosecutors involved in "Operation Cut and Run."

"These guys were skilled," Assistant U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Phil Mallard said. "They knew exactly what they were doing. They could be in and out of those vehicles within a minute... They weren't going to be making mistakes and really, they weren't going to stop."

The Commonwealth Fusion Center was able to help synthesize reports of catalytic converter thefts from around the state. That helped local police departments coordinate with each other, the state, and eventually federal law enforcement — taking these thefts from a series of incidents across jurisdictions to a traceable pattern that was linked back to a singular group.

Eventually, law enforcement was able to track down a maroon Acura to Davila, through a bogus license plate on it that he purchased through eBay. That's what eventually led to the cracking of the case.

Since the Operation Cut and Run arrests, prosecutors said that the issue of catalytic converter theft, once a major problem in the Bay State, has largely been eliminated.

"In this case, it's hundreds of people who were victimized," Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said, referring to the catalytic converter theft ring. "This is a real consequence of people. This is people trying to get their kids to school or care for their parents, or run a small business, run a food pantry."

Levy is referring to the Weymouth Food Pantry, which had its truck hit twice by the thieves who cut out their catalytic converters under the dark of night.

Davila is to complete 75 hours of community service at a food pantry during supervised release, but not at the Weymouth Food Pantry.

Two other members of Davila's ring are still awaiting sentencing.