Rising price tag for library upgrades sparks division among Beverly public officials

Most people seem to agree that the historic library in Beverly, Massachusetts, needs a new heating and cooling system. What they can't come to terms with is the cost, which is now projected at $18 million.

"That seems really high to me," said resident Lisl Hacker. "I would wonder if they could get other quotes or estimates."

City Councilor Todd Rotondo says the initial proposal, which calls for replacing the current HVAC system with one that's geothermal, cost just $3.75 million, which he thought was high enough.

"All of a sudden, it's like, 'What happened?'" said Rotondo. "How did this project become so high? The full scope of the project wasn't given, unfortunately."

The issue came to a head at a city council meeting this week.

"It almost seems as if it was a little — I don't want to say — it wasn't with malicious intent, but it really was almost dishonest," Rotondo said. "We weren't presented a whole picture of the project, originally."

Commissioner of Public Services Mike Collins took offense to Rotondo's remarks.

"I'm curious, were you insinuating that we were lying to you?" asked Collins. "That's the way I heard it."

"I don't think I said that, what I said is you came off — well, I guess, actually, yes, I would say that then," Rotondo replied.

Collins acknowledges the project has grown in cost since the initial presentation. He says this is partly because of required code upgrades and unexpected deficiencies in the building, and to be environmentally friendly.

"This will be a project that sets the stage for 'How does this work for not just for Beverly, but for other communities that have old buildings like this,'" said Collins.

Critics say so much money could be better spent elsewhere, but supporters say a functioning and cleaner HVAC system is needed for the town and the environment.

"We do need to be making these costly changes in order to be better stewards for this land," said resident Erin Altman. "While it is a lot of money, we don't have a choice for our children."