‘Risk between cancer and alcohol is real': Local doctors respond to surgeon general's report

U.S. health officials are giving a sobering warning on the link between alcohol and cancer.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says drinking is the third leading preventable cause of cancer-related death, behind smoking and obesity. He is calling for cancer warnings on labels of alcoholic beverages.

"We scientists see enough evidence for link," said Dr. Shuji Ogino, chief of the Molecular Pathological Epidemiology Program at Brigham and Women's Department of Pathology. "I think this is a great step forward to tackle alcohol problems."

"This is all a reminder for all of us that this risk between cancer and alcohol is real," added Dr. Robert Haddad, chief of the Division of Head and Neck Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Murthy's report on Friday draws a direct link between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, including of the liver, mouth and breast.

Federal guidelines recommend people drink in moderation — currently defined as two drinks a day for men and one for women. The report recommends revisiting that standard.

"The risk increases with the amount of alcohol that one imbibes," said Dr. Arnold Baskies, former chairman of the National Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society. "It is particularly important for New Englanders to realize that there is an increase risk for too much alcohol."

"Anytime there is clarity, I think it is very, very helpful," said Meredith Mendelson, executive director of the Needham-based Ellie Fund, which works with breast cancer patients. "Personally, I am higher risk, I would think about doing something different to unwind from a hard day or a stressful day, or perhaps, instead of meeting a friend for a drink, I meet them for a walk or for a coffee."

The Massachusetts Package Store Association, which represents local alcohol retailers, pushed back against the surgeon general's report, criticizing its release "during the final days of an outgoing administration."

"The bottom line is that our industry has long encouraged their customers to enjoy beer, wine, and spirits in moderation and responsibly," Executive Director and General Counsel Robert Mellion said in a statement Friday to NBC10 Boston. "Consequently, stores across Massachusetts operate their businesses in a responsible manner while dependably serving those who choose to consume alcoholic beverages in moderation."