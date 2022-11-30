Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:

After much thought, I am hanging up my apron and will retire to spend time with my family, my incredible grandchildren, and do some hunting and fishing. Ristorante Fiore has been sold, and our final service will be on December 25, 2022. Having the passion to serve all of you has given me much joy for all these years, and now I look forward to the next phase of my life. Thank you so much for your loyalty, business, and friendship. I hope to see you before we close for the final dinner service! Buon Appetito! Fiore

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website indicates that a restaurant tentatively called Umbria appears to be looking at opening within the Fiore space, and the notice mentions that the manager is Joseph DePasquale, though it isn't known if DePasquale Ventures is directly involved. Joseph and his father Frank are part of that group which includes a number of restaurants in the North End and beyond--and Frank DePasquale was once behind Umbria Prime, a steakhouse that had been on Franklin Street in the city's Financial District.

Ristorante Fiore, which first opened more than 40 years ago, has been known in part for its rooftop dining area along with its old-fashioned Italian dishes.

The address for Ristorante Fiore is 250 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113. Its website can be found at http://www.ristorantefiore.com/