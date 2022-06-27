Riverwalk Brewing Co. in Newburyport to Expand; Will Open New Location in Beverly

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a brewery, taproom, and beer garden on the North Shore will be opening a new space also on the North Shore, though this one will be much closer to Boston.

According to a job post within the Craigslist site, Riverwalk Brewing Co. in Newburyport is expanding to Beverly, with the post saying that the business "is about to announce a new location in Beverly, MA! Unlike our 20,000 square foot brewery and Tap Room in Newburyport, our Beverly location will have a much more intimate and pub-like atmosphere. It will boast a full kitchen and, for the first time in Riverwalk's history, offer our beer, wine and cider!" An exact address has not been given as of yet, though the listing does hint that it will be in Beverly's downtown area, while a map of the general area includes the caption "Cabot Street" underneath it.

Riverwalk Brewing Co. was first established in 2012, starting out as a "sub-leased basement and a 'growler only' business model." Its website can be found at https://riverwalkbrewing.com/