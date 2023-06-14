RMV gears up for influx of undocumented immigrant license applications

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is getting ready for up to 1,700 new applicants daily starting July 1, when undocumented immigrants can start applying for Massachusetts driver's licenses.

In an exclusive interview, Massachusetts State Registrar Colleen Ogilvie told NBC10 Boston how the RMV is preparing for the influx and explained the application process for the licenses, which undocumented immigrants say will improve their lives immeasurably.

"In a couple of words, it means the world to me," said Clemente, whose last name is being withheld due to privacy concerns. "Personally, to do things. That I'm actually legally allowed to drive and go anywhere without the fear of having to look behind my back."

The Work and Family Mobility Act — a law 20 years in the making — allows people without legal immigration status to get a Massachusetts driver’s license by showing two up-to-date documents to prove their identity, including a passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate or license from another state or country. Expired documents are not accepted.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

People can start booking appointments on the RMV website on Saturday, July 1. Walk-ins are not accepted. Applicants will also need to prove they've never had a Social Security number, either by signing an affidavit or providing a denial letter from the Social Security Administration. The entire process should cost $115 and take about 15 weeks in total.

Clemente said sharing all this information makes some in the immigrant community nervous.

"The common belief is that you're risking yourself to be deported," Clemente said.

But Ogilvie said that shouldn't be a problem.

"The Registry of Motor Vehicles does not provide any immigration status information to any federal agency," Ogilvie said.

The RMV is expecting between 1,300 and 1,700 new customers daily, according to Ogilvie. In order to handle the influx, the registry added more staff, expanded its hours and translated documents into 15 different languages, including Spanish.

"We expect to have a large demand for the first six months — between July and December," Ogilvie said.

"There will be some wait time, but we are confident that the process is going to go smoothly," Laura Rotolo, staff attorney at the ACLU.