Person dead after being shot by police in Hartford, Conn.

A person has died after being shot by police on Homestead Avenue in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Hartford police said they were in the area around 2:30 p.m. for a firearms investigation.

Officers located the suspect and authorities said he immediately pulled out a gun.

Three officers then fired shots at the individual. He was taken to the hospital and later died, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The police department said the road was closed from Sigourney to Garden streets.

As a part of their investigation, authorities found a gun that had an extended magazine in it.

The Hartford State's Attorney, Inspector General's Office and state police are conducting an investigation.

No one else was injured. No additional information was immediately available.