Massachusetts

Road closed in Littleton, Mass., due to 3-car train derailment

There are no hazardous materials on board, police said

By Marc Fortier

Littleton MA Police

A road is closed in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning due to a 3-car train derailment that is blocking the crossing.

The derailment reportedly occurred before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gilson Road, which is shut down while crews work to address the situation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Littleton police said the train is carrying printer paper and there are no hazardous materials on board. The road closure is expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts news

Karen Read 34 mins ago

Hearing in Karen Read case scheduled for Tuesday: Watch live at 11 a.m.

Boston 1 hour ago

Crash on Zakim Bridge closes three northbound lanes

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us