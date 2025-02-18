Road closed in Littleton, Mass., due to 3-car train derailment

A road is closed in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning due to a 3-car train derailment that is blocking the crossing.

The derailment reportedly occurred before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gilson Road, which is shut down while crews work to address the situation.

Gilson Rd closed due to a three car train derailment blocking the crossing. We are told the train is carrying printer paper and no hazardous materials. Expect this closure to be in place most of the day. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/8n3hvLZ0e7 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 18, 2025

Littleton police said the train is carrying printer paper and there are no hazardous materials on board. The road closure is expected to remain in place for most of the day.

No further details were released.