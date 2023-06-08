Road closed near Warehem bridge for ‘ongoing incident,' police say

An "ongoing incident" closed a stretch of Sandwich Road in Wareham, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the closure — Wareham police didn't characterize what was happening, saying only that the road would be closed near Narrows Road "until further notice.

The road runs along Massachusetts Route 6 near the Wareham River.

Footage from the scene showed Sandwich Road blocked off and a train that was stopped across the street. Part of the train tracks near a rail bridge were taped off.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and fire officials for more information.