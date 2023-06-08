Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wareham

Road closed near Warehem bridge for ‘ongoing incident,' police say

Footage from the scene showed Sandwich Road blocked off and a train that was stopped across the street

By Asher Klein

Train tracks and a road in Wareham, Massachusetts, that were taped off in an investigation on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

An "ongoing incident" closed a stretch of Sandwich Road in Wareham, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the closure — Wareham police didn't characterize what was happening, saying only that the road would be closed near Narrows Road "until further notice.

The road runs along Massachusetts Route 6 near the Wareham River.

Footage from the scene showed Sandwich Road blocked off and a train that was stopped across the street. Part of the train tracks near a rail bridge were taped off.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and fire officials for more information.

More Wareham news

Wareham police Jun 5

Don't drive on the beach, warns Wareham Police Department

wareham Apr 25

Teenager, Hit by SUV While Biking in Wareham, Dies a Week Later

This article tagged under:

wareham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us