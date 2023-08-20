Boston

Road closures after water main break in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood

Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made, Boston police said.

A water main break in the Chinatown area of Boston has led to street closures Sunday afternoon.

Boston police issued a traffic advisory at 3:30 p.m., saying commuters should seek an alternate route due to the water main break at 66 Harrison Ave.

Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made, police said.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said crews were on scene at Harrison Ave. and Beach St. to investigate the break, nothing that traffic in the area is impacted.

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said he was also on site with the city's police and fire departments, as well as Boston Water crews, to survey the situation.

Flynn shared pictures to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing flooded roadways.

Updates are expected from Boston Water.

