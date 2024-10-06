Massachusetts

Road closures possible after crash in Medfield

Road closures were anticipated, Medfield police said, asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Medfield, Massachusetts, Sunday evening, and road closures in the immediate area are possible.

Medfield police are asking people to avoid Granite and Rocky Lane as first responders render services and investigate.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Road closures were anticipated, and police said drivers should seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or details on what happened.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMedfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us