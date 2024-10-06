Road closures possible after crash in Medfield

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Medfield, Massachusetts, Sunday evening, and road closures in the immediate area are possible.

Medfield police are asking people to avoid Granite and Rocky Lane as first responders render services and investigate.

Road closures were anticipated, and police said drivers should seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or details on what happened.