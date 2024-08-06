‘Road rage episode' led to fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairhaven, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a moped in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, over the weekend was the result of a "road rage episode."

Ryan Almeida, 35, of Fairhaven, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of leaving the scene, death resulting, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with substantial injury. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Fairhaven police said they responded around 7:11 p.m. Saturday to Main Street in the area of Riverside Cemetery near the Route 195 overpass for reports of a crash involving a moped and a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that were both traveling southbound.

According to police, the pickup truck involved in the crash had left the scene by the time officers arrived.



Officers found a moped driver who was critically injured. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The moped driver has since been identified by police as 29-year-old Alexis Alvarez, of Brockton.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Almeida had become engaged in a "road rage episode" with Alvarez. Witnesses said the two parties were at different times traveling on the wrong side of the roadway when they ultimately collided, with Almeida's truck hitting Alvarez's head, causing "catastrophic injuries."

Police were able to track the vehicle to Almeida's driveway. The license plates had been removed, but the vehicle had damage consistent with having struck Alvarez.

Almeida's attorney said in court Tuesday that his client is a single father of a seventh grade student, is self-employed as a contractor and is not a flight risk.

Bail was set at $25,000. As part of his bail conditions, Almeida cannot drive and has to surrender all firearms. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 24.