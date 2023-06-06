Police investigating reported explosion in Merrimack, NH

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say they have shut down a section of town as they investigate a reported explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said at a press conference Tuesday that his department received a report around 1:25 p.m. of an explosion on Pearson Road near Grapevine Drive. He said police secured the area and investigation began.

"This is an active investigation right now," he said. "We are investigating the explosion with our federal partners and Nashua and Bedford police. At this time there is no known threat to the area. This will be an active scene for quite a while."

Photos from the scene showed a woman with a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shirt at the scene.

Levesque would not say if anyone was injured.

Merrimack police had said in a Facebook post around 2:30 p.m. that Pearson Road was closed due to "an ongoing police investigation" and motorists should avoid the area. The neighborhood is located near the Bedford town line.

An update will be provided once the road has reopened, police said.