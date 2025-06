Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Yarmouth police said in a Facebook post at 7:10 a.m. that Willow Street is closed between Higgins Crowell Road and Camp Street due to a serious crash. They said Eversource employees can still access their location from the Higgins Crowell side.

The closure will remain in effect until the investigation continues.

There was no immediate word on injuries.