Flooding from rain damages road to New Hampshire beach

Windham Town Beach in New Hampshire was closed to the public Sunday afternoon after intense flooding destroyed parts of the roadway and immediate area around the beach.

Parts of Cobbetts Pond Road eroded from the water, and flooding was seen in the parking lot and the beach leading to the pond.

Credit: Windham NH Police Department.

Cobbett Pond Road between Range Road and Farrwood remains closed while New Hampshire Department of Transportation crews works to repair drainage issue.

Authorities warned the public Sunday afternoon to seek an alternate route.