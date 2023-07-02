Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Flooding from rain damages road to New Hampshire beach

Windham New Hampshire Police Department

Windham Town Beach in New Hampshire was closed to the public Sunday afternoon after intense flooding destroyed parts of the roadway and immediate area around the beach.

Parts of Cobbetts Pond Road eroded from the water, and flooding was seen in the parking lot and the beach leading to the pond.

Credit: Windham NH Police Department.

Cobbett Pond Road between Range Road and Farrwood remains closed while New Hampshire Department of Transportation crews works to repair drainage issue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities warned the public Sunday afternoon to seek an alternate route.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us