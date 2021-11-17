Wily Roadrunner Visits Maine By Hitching Ride in Moving Van From Las Vegas

Even the fastest birds need to hitch a ride sometimes, it seems.

A curious roadrunner was found in a moving van that had traveled from Las Vegas to Westbrook, Maine, this weekend, police said.

A surprised father and his son spotted the bird -- the one made famous by the coyote-evading Looney Tunes cartoon -- in the back of their van on Saturday while unloading it at a storage facility after a four-day, cross-country trip in Nevada, according to Avian Haven, a nonprofit wild bird rehabilitation center in Maine.

After finding the surprise passenger, the men contacted the Westbrook Maine Police Department and, eventually, reached wildlife experts at Avian Haven. A volunteer from the area was able to catch the elusive roadrunner with help from the family that had inadvertently transported it, and it was moved to the center.

The roadrunner is now safe and waiting to be returned to its original home. The bird was in "remarkably good shape for having been confined in the van for four days," officials from the center said in a Facebook post.

After feeding and stabilizing the bird, officials moved it to a heated pool -- with colder temperatures approaching in New England, experts said they are trying to return the roadrunner to Las Vegas as soon as possible, possibly via a flight to avoid another days-long trip.

"Our Rehabilitation Manager, Chelsey Gundlach, has experience with roadrunners from her previous job at a rehab center in Oklahoma, so we have firsthand knowledge as to how to care for the bird," officials said in the post on Sunday. "Of course we are exploring options for returning the roadrunner to Las Vegas!"

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have been communicating about possible transfer plans, The Portland Press Herald reported on Monday.

The Greater Roadrunner, a species native to the American Southwest, is one of the fastest birds, with a speed of almost 20 miles per hour. It became popular thanks to Looney Tunes, in which the Road Runner famously escapes Wile E. Coyote and his Acme contraptions.

Whether this particular roadrunner was trying to escape a coyote or simply looking for a change of scenery will likely remain a mystery.

