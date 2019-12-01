Roads Icy, Parking Limited in Parts of New England

If you're on Route 2 around Fitchburg, Mass., you're going to want to slow down.

Snow is buildling up on the road, as New England braces for its first big storm of the winter. State police have imposed a speed limit change to 45 miles-per-hour on Interstates 91 and 291. There is an overnight parking ban from 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Framingham.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 mph, all the way until the New York state border, according to officials.

More than 1,200 crews are throughout the state treating the roads, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Worcester, Mass. is supposed to get slammed with the most snow, and it's been coming down since early Sunday afternoon. There's a possibility of a foot of snow, and that means long lines at the grocery store and a parking ban.

There is no parking allowed on main roads, bus routes or downtown, but drivers are permitted to park on odd numbered side of the road on other streets. City parking garages have been made free to the public until the ban has been lifted.

Meanwhile in South Boston, crews have prepared 45,000 tons of salt to treat the roads.

Monday morning commuters are urged to take public transportation to avoid the traffic that will come with slick roads.

"We already have ice cutters out on the rapid transit system to address icing issues," MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said. "There will be snow trains running throughout the night."