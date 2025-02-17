Winds will be roaring to start the week. Gusts by mid-morning near 60 mph, which has the potential to cause power outages in spots.

Colder temperatures paired with racing winds bring in a brisk wind chill in the single digits at times Monday. Tuesday morning, temperatures fall back to the low teens overnight, with highs in the low 20s. The wind chill will hover around 10 degrees through the day.

The next system heading our way will be a coastal system Thursday. It will bring the potential for snow, depending on the track.

How close it tracks to the coast will make a big difference in impacts. If it shifts north, there is a better chance for a snowstorm. A track farther south, lowers impacts and snow chances.

Live radar