Rob Gronkowski, Make-A-Wish Surprise Massachusetts Teen During New Year’s Eve Broadcast

A Massachusetts teen received quite the surprise on New Year’s Eve from a New England Patriots legend.

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski shared the incredible news with 17-year-old Aiden Clark on national television that his wish to go to the Super Bowl is being granted by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

And here is the clip of the wish reveal with @RobGronkowski https://t.co/GsBaNIdqYg — Make-A-Wish Mass RI (@MakeAWishMassRI) January 1, 2020

The Ware teen and Patriots fan couldn’t believe it when Gronk—his favorite player—surprised him on stage, giving him a hug and the good news during FOX’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Steve Harvey in New York City's Times Square.

Gronk also surprised Clark with a signed football and helmet, as well as a jersey for his little brother Rhys.

Before his wish was revealed, Clark told Harvey, “This is probably the most fun I’ve had all decade.”

Clark's father Shawn says his son was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that causes seizures when he was six years old.

The disorder prevented him from attending school as recently as three years ago, Shawn Clark told Harvey.

In 2017, Clark had exploratory brain surgery at Boston Children's Hospital that "all but cured him," his dad said.

Now, Clark is back in school, playing sports and a being a leader to his friends.

Clark will be going to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 4 in Miami.

His wish is being granted in partnership with the NFL and Make-A-Wish America, which will help facilitate activities for the Clark family, which includes Clark’s parents Allyson and Shawn and his brother Rhys, while they’re in Florida.

Click here to learn more about Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.