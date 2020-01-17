Local
Worcester

Robbery Leaves Worcester Nursing Home Workers With Concussion, Broken Bones

Police released an image of the woman wanted for questioning

Worcester nursing home robbery
Worcester Police Department

This woman is wanted for questioning in the robbery of a nursing home in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Several employees of a Worcester, Massachusetts, nursing home were seriously injured during a robbery there, police said Friday as they asked for help finding a woman believed to be connected to it.

Among the workers' injuries in the robbery at Christopher House Nursing Home were a concussion and broken bones, Worcester police said in a statement.

Police released an image of the woman wanted for questioning and described her as a 5'8" Hispanic woman with a heavy build and hair in a tight bun. She has a maroon SUV with a "LYFT" sticker on its windshield; the SUV has "fancy" rims.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to reach out to Worcester police by calling 508-799-8651, texting a message anonymously to TIPWPD (274637) or at worcesterma.gov/police.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsnursing home robbery
