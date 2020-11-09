Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlestown

Robbery Suspects Arrested in Charlestown After Brief Chase

Two people bailed out of the vehicle after it crashed on Beverly Street, but police were able to capture them on foot

By Eli Rosenberg and Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged Craigslist meet-up robbery were arrested by police in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood after a brief chase Monday morning.

State police said the suspects allegedly robbed someone at a Craigslist meet-up in Revere and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was spotted by a state police trooper speeding by the Museum of Science and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The vehicle crashed on Beverly Street in Charlestown. Police said two suspects bailed out of the vehicle but were captured on foot.

Boston police are also involved in the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

CharlestownMassachusetts State PoliceBoston policechase
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us