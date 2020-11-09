Robbery Suspects Arrested in Charlestown After Brief Chase

Two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged Craigslist meet-up robbery were arrested by police in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood after a brief chase Monday morning.

State police said the suspects allegedly robbed someone at a Craigslist meet-up in Revere and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was spotted by a state police trooper speeding by the Museum of Science and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed on Beverly Street in Charlestown. Police said two suspects bailed out of the vehicle but were captured on foot.

Boston police are also involved in the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.