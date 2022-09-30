Robots Will Soon Pour Beer for Pats Fans at Gillette Stadium

Long lines for beer at Patriots games got you down? A new machine-based beer dispenser is coming to Gillette Stadium that could fix it.

The Foxboro Board of Selectmen on Tuesday approved a request from the stadium to start using new machine that pours four beers at a time.

Some fans have noticed "it's impossible to get through lines" in parts of the stadium at kickoff and halftime, said Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of the organization that runs Gillette.

The new technology, already in use in other stadiums, would work the same as other portable beer vending stations, but instead of a person pouring a beer for you at the end of the line, you'll swipe your card, choose one of four beers and have the machine dispense up to two cups.

Two people will still work at the beer-dispensing machine: one to check IDs, the other to make sure no one skips the line. The system will help make up for the loss of some concession stands amid construction on the north side of the stadium next year, Nolan said.

The rollout will start with one machine next year as a proof of concept, Nolan said.

Before the system was unanimously approved, Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said his department discussed the system and didn't see any issues.

"I think this is the future," he said. "I think this is us going to Stop & Shop and all of a sudden you're doing your own transaction and the high school kid isn't taking your money, taking your card anymore."

He also joked that fans will very likely self-police when it comes to people sneaking onto the line.

"I will say one thing with Pats fans: if someone cuts you, we're gonna know about it. Because it's game on! Let's be realistic," Grace said.