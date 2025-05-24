4 NH kids found safe in Calif. motel months after mom doesn't give up custody

Police found four children from New Hampshire at a California motel on Wednesday, but their mother remains at large after fleeing with them in February instead of giving up custody as a court had ordered, officials said.

The children are safe and back with their legal guardian, their aunt, whom the Rochester Family Court awarded legal custody on Feb. 4, the U.S. Marshal's Service said Friday. The court ordered their biological mother, 31-year-old Kristyanna Hall, to relinquish custody of the kids on Feb. 10 after school, but is instead believed to have fled the state.

Last week, Rochester police received a tip that Hall and her kids were in Murrieta, California, and federal, state and local law enforcement in both states collaborated to track the family to a motel in Ontario, another suburb of Los Angeles. They were flown back to Boston late Wednesday and reunited with their aunt Friday morning, according to the Marshals.

"We are grateful for the swift actions of our law enforcement partners in California and commend the Rochester Police Department for their persistence and dedication to this case," said William Hart, Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Hampshire, in a statement.

Investigators are still looking for Hall, and asked anyone with information about where she is to call local law enforcement or the Marshals Service.