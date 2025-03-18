Wrentham

Rock blasting leaves debris on I-495 in Wrentham, prompting lane closures

MassDOT said two lanes were closed on Interstate 495 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, as crews cleaned debris from the roadway

By Mike Pescaro

@providence_chef on X

Two lanes of Interstate 495 south in Wrentham were closed Tuesday afternoon after rock blasting work left debris in the road, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The work has been going on Mondays through Thursdays since Feb. 24.

MassDOT did not say when the debris ended up in the roadway, but explained that the two rightmost lanes were closed until 4:20 p.m. Tuesday as cleanup work was conducted.

Images posted to social media showed road crews beside rocks that had tumbled into the roadway. Aerial footage later showed traffic passing normally, but rocks remained along the shoulder.

NBC10 Boston
This article tagged under:

WrenthamMassachusetts
