Rock Slide Causes Gas Leak at Merrimack Premium Outlets in NH

The shopping center was closed for the day as crews respond to the situation.

By Matt Fortin

A rock slide behind the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, New Hampshire has caused a gas leak at one of the buildings, closing the shopping center for the day.

Merrimack Fire Rescue was called to the outlets for the gas leak just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, and when crews arrived, they discovered the rock slide that caused the issue, according to an online post by the agency.

The area has been evacuated and the gas line to the building has been shut off. No one has been reported hurt.

The fire rescue agency was working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource on the issue.

Merrimack Premium Outlets, an outdoor mall that opened in 2012, announced on its social media that it was closed for the day. It's located right off the Everett Turnpike.

