Rocket launcher seized from suspicious vehicle in Sutton hotel parking lot

A Spencer man is facing charges in connection with the incident

By Marc Fortier

Sutton Police

Police in Sutton, Massachusetts, made an unusual discovery while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel last week.

Sutton poilce said Detective Alex Sinni was doing some surveillance on a suspicious vehicle in the side parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Feb. 14 when he decided to approach the vehicle. A male was in the driver's seat, and police said Sinni engaged him in conversation.

While talking with the driver, identified by police as Harvey Johnson Jr., of Spencer, Sinni saw items typically used in conjunction with illegal drug use. He also located an M190 U.S. Army rocket launcher in Johnson's vehicle.

"Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly....a ROCKET LAUNCHER!" Sutton police said in a Facebook post.

A small amount of crack cocaine was also found in the vehicle.

The rocket launcher and drugs were seized by Sinni, and Johnson was charged with drug possession and possession/control of an incendiary device.

Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the Sutton Police Department on Wednesday to meet with Sinni and take custody of the rocket launcher.

