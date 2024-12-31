2 people charged with attempted murder in stabbing outside NH mall

Two people, including a 14-year-old, have been arrested after a stabbing outside a New Hampshire mall that left a man in critical condition last week.

Ronald Joseph Marino III, 18, and a 14-year-old suspect who was not named due to his age were charged in the stabbing in the parking lot of The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem on Thursday, according to Salem police.

One victim, a 20-year-old man from Windham, was stabbed in the torso. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and last described as being in critical condition.

A second person appeared at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and was identified as being involved in the incident in Salem. That person had a knife wound to his arm.

Marino and the teen were arrested Monday. Marino is charged with attempted first-degree murder during a robbery, first-degree assault with serious bodily injury, armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Salem District Court on Thursday.

The 14-year-old suspect was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Specific details on what led up to the arrests were not released.

There is no ongoing threat to the general public, Salem police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Salem Police Detective James Carlin at 603-893-1911.