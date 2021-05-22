Resident, 2 Firefighters Injured in 3-Alarm Rockland Fire

A resident and two firefighters were injured in a fire that broke out at a multi-family home in Rockland, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The two firefighters both suffered minor injuries, the Massachusetts fire marshal said. The resident's status is currently unknown, but officials believe the injuries to be non-life threatening.

Flames appeared to engulf second and third floor front porches and rose to the roof of the three-story house on Pacific St. The fire was knocked down by 4:15 p.m., according to Brockton fire, who assisted Rockland in extinguishing the blaze.

Ten people from three different families, including six adults and four children, have been displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

"We will offer comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services," the Red Cross said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to the fire marshal.