One person dead, another injured in Rockland fire

One person is dead and another was injured in a fire in Rockland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 3:37 a.m. on Vernon Street, the Rockland Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home, according to officials.

Preliminary reports suggest that one occupant of the home escaped after hearing smoke alarms and informed firefighters that a second person was still inside. The person who had escaped the building was taken to an area hospital and firefighters entered the 2-story, single-family home to look for the second person and attack the fire.

Firefighters found the second occupant unresponsive inside the home. They began life-saving measures and the victim was later taken to an area hospital, where they died of their injuries.

It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The fire chief said the weather made it tough to fight the flames, so they called in additional backup from 10 area departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have started in the rear of the first floor. Fire officials said the blaze does not appear suspicious.