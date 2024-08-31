Massachussets

Rockland man impaled by tree while doing yardwork

Rockland fire officials say the 62-year-old sustained critical injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo

A Rockland, Massachusetts, man was critically injured while doing yardwork on his property Saturday when part of a tree fell and impaled him.

The Rockland Fire Department says the 62-year-old was taken to South Shore Hospital with critical injuries after the incident which occurred while he was clearing out trees with a skid steer.

Authorities were able to extricate the man from the construction vehicle and remove the branch, which embedded eight inches into his abdomen, fire officials said.

There was no immediate update on the man's condition.

Further details have not been provided. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Rockland police.

