Rockland

Mass. woman accused of kidnapping her child arrested in Puerto Rico

Danielle Andrews had been ordered in court to give up her parental rights to a different relative because of concerns over the child's welfare raised by "a series of troubling events," according to the U.S. Marshals

By Asher Klein

U.S. Marshal
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman and her child, whom she's accused of kidnapping, were tracked down at a relative's house in Puerto Rico Tuesday, authorities said.

Danielle Andrews, a 47-year-old from Rockland, was arrested as a fugitive in Carolina, a suburb of San Juan, and the child placed in the custody of local Department of Family Services, according to the U.S. Marshals. Andrews had been wanted on charges of kidnapping and endangering a minor relative.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Andrews had been ordered in court on Sept. 6 to give up her parental rights to a different relative because of concerns over the child's welfare raised by "a series of troubling events involving Andrews," according to a Marshals Service news release, which didn't specify what Andrews was accused of.

Instead of complying, Andrews took the child to Puerto Rico, leaving other children in Massachusetts, the Marshals said. They were at the home where the child's paternal grandmother lives.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Puerto Rico Police Department confirmed to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that Andrews was arrested around 5 p.m., and that she would remain in custody at a correctional facility in Bayamón.

More Puerto Rico news

Puerto Rico Sep 6

Bad Bunny spoke out against voter apathy in Puerto Rico and it's having an effect

Massachusetts Mar 27

Tourist from Mass. swept away by current on Puerto Rico beach

news Aug 26

How Trump was ‘orange-pilled' by three bitcoiners in Puerto Rico and the promise of $100 million

This article tagged under:

RocklandCrime and CourtsPuerto Rico
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us