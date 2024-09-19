Mass. woman accused of kidnapping her child arrested in Puerto Rico

A Massachusetts woman and her child, whom she's accused of kidnapping, were tracked down at a relative's house in Puerto Rico Tuesday, authorities said.

Danielle Andrews, a 47-year-old from Rockland, was arrested as a fugitive in Carolina, a suburb of San Juan, and the child placed in the custody of local Department of Family Services, according to the U.S. Marshals. Andrews had been wanted on charges of kidnapping and endangering a minor relative.

Andrews had been ordered in court on Sept. 6 to give up her parental rights to a different relative because of concerns over the child's welfare raised by "a series of troubling events involving Andrews," according to a Marshals Service news release, which didn't specify what Andrews was accused of.

Instead of complying, Andrews took the child to Puerto Rico, leaving other children in Massachusetts, the Marshals said. They were at the home where the child's paternal grandmother lives.

The Puerto Rico Police Department confirmed to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that Andrews was arrested around 5 p.m., and that she would remain in custody at a correctional facility in Bayamón.