Rockport grandfather regularly dons new costumes to donate blood for child cancer patients

They say not all heroes wear capes. A Massachusetts grandfather dons a tablecloth instead and pairs it with a mask.

Bill Lee, a 75-year-old Rockport man, isn't very great at hiding his identity, but what he lacks in mystery, he makes up with charity.

Lee has a special Friday tradition to help save children with cancer, and he recently surpassed a major milestone: More than 100 blood platelet donations.

"I'll go as long as I can, as long as I stay healthy," he said. "I always do double platelets, not just a single dose."



Lee hits up the Boston Children's Hospital Blood Donor Center dressed in a new costume and joins with his buddies every other Friday to donate platelets. He's done it for the past six years.

He was inspired by another hero: His grandson, Will, who, at the age of 2, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Will liked to be in a Spider-Man costume, and one day, his grandfather joined him by also wearing a Spider-Man costume.

"He's now almost nine years old," noted Lee. "And he's healthy as can be."

"It takes a special kind of person to sit in a chair for two hours with a needle in their arm," said Blood Donor Center Supervisor Carmela Cavanaugh. "To do that more than once is pretty amazing. To do that 20 times a year is mind-blowing."

Cavanaugh said most people who need platelets are cancer patients. He explained that chemotherapy kills healthy cells and reduces platelet production. Platelets help the blood to clot and stop active bleeding.

"About a third of the population can donate blood, but less than 5% do," she added.

Blood shortages at hospitals means there's a constant call for heroes to join the fight against cancer.

Even Lee knows he could use a few sidekicks for this cause. He has extra costumes at the ready.

"A welder or a swimmer. I've been a caveman, I've come as a Viking," said Lee. "It's just fun stuff you do. It makes me feel good, and it makes them feel good. So that's the bottom line, is everybody should feel good."

By December, Lee expects to have completed 24 blood donations this year alone. He said he's already donated more than 13 gallons of blood.