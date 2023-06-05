Rockport police cruiser involved in crash with MBTA train

A police officer in Rockport, Massachusetts, was injured when his cruiser collided with an MBTA Commuter Rail train on Sunday night.

Rockport police said in a press release that an MBTA train and a Rockport police cruiser were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. at the Poole's Lane crossing in Rockport. Both the train and the cruiser were reportedly traveling at a low rate of speed.

The Rockport police officer who was in the cruiser at the time of the crash was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. The officer's name and condition were not released by police.

There were 10 passengers on the train at the time, but none of them were injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by MBTA Transit Police.