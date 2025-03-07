Mass Pike closed in Boston after rollover crash

Part of the Mass Pike is closed in Boston Friday morning after a rollover crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed the crash on I-90 east near mile 131 in Brighton. All lanes are currently closed.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

All lanes now closed at I-90 EB mile marker 131. https://t.co/lGZO6Bnqa4 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 7, 2025

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.