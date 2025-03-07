Traffic

Mass Pike closed in Boston after rollover crash

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a rollover crash on I-90 east near mile 131 in Brighton

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic Police Generic Lights Generic Police Lights
NBC10 Boston

Part of the Mass Pike is closed in Boston Friday morning after a rollover crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed the crash on I-90 east near mile 131 in Brighton. All lanes are currently closed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us