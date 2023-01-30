Rollover Crash in Chelsea Slows Traffic, Sends 1 to Hospital

A rollover crash in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Revere Beach Parkway and Webster Avenue. A car was seen completely flipped upside down, with first responders working the crash.

Traffic Alert: In Chelsea, at the intersection of Revere Beach Parkway and Webster Ave. This rollover crash has sent one person to the hospital and is causing slow traffic in the area. The scene is in final stages of clearing. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/wRVqf174g2 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 30, 2023

As of around 7:30 a.m., the crash was in its final stages of clearing.

One person was seen being taken to a hospital in an ambulance following the crash.

Additional information has not been made available.