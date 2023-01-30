Local

Chelsea

Rollover Crash in Chelsea Slows Traffic, Sends 1 to Hospital

As of around 7:30 a.m., the crash was in its final stages of clearing

By Mark Garfinkel and Matt Fortin

a car flipped over in chelsea, massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A rollover crash in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Revere Beach Parkway and Webster Avenue. A car was seen completely flipped upside down, with first responders working the crash.

As of around 7:30 a.m., the crash was in its final stages of clearing.

One person was seen being taken to a hospital in an ambulance following the crash.

Additional information has not been made available.

