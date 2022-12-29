Rollover Crash in Duxbury Sends 1 Person to Hospital

A car crashed and rolled over Thursday morning in Duxbury, Massachusetts, sending one person to the hospital, according to fire officials in the town.

The wreck happened in the area of Enterprise Street, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Avoid the area of Enterprise St. DXFD on scene of a MVA rollover. One patient is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. This is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. #traffic pic.twitter.com/9qKV5mZaWD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 29, 2022

The person hurt was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

First responders have not specified the severity of the person's injuries.