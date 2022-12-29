Local

Duxbury

Rollover Crash in Duxbury Sends 1 Person to Hospital

By Matt Fortin

Duxbury Fire Department

A car crashed and rolled over Thursday morning in Duxbury, Massachusetts, sending one person to the hospital, according to fire officials in the town.

The wreck happened in the area of Enterprise Street, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The person hurt was taken to South Shore Hospital.

First responders have not specified the severity of the person's injuries.

