A rollover crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts has caused a lane closure as EMS evaluates a driver, according to police.

The rollover involved one car on the eastbound side of Route 9 after School Street, according to Wellesley police. The vehicle went into the woods, with the driver trapped in the car. That driver is now being evaluated by EMS.

WPD and Fire are working a one car rollover on Route 9 eastbound after School St. The vehicle was into the woods and the driver was entrapped. The driver is now being evaluated by EMS. One lane eastbound is blocked. pic.twitter.com/HYlEBNRozr — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 6, 2022

One lane eastbound has been blocked as police and fire respond to the crash, authorities said online just before 6 a.m.