Rollover crash with injury in Dorchester

Police are at the scene of a rollover crash with multiple injuries in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Boston police said the crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Neponset Avenue and Boutwell Street. They said as many as four people were injured and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

Video from the scene showed first responders around a pair of damaged SUVs, with the street blocked off.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were released.