Roof Partially Collapses in Unoccupied North End Building, 2 Nearby Evacuated

The roof of a building in Boston's North End partially collapsed on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of two neighboring buildings, firefighters said.

More than one floor was compromised in the collapse of the unoccupied five-story building, which is under construction, on Fleet Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

They shared images of the building that appeared to show light visible from the roof in a third-floor window.

Companies working a partial roof collapse and multiple floors compromised at a building under construction at 43 Fleet st. North end. This is a 5 story attached brick building unoccupied.We have evacuated 45 and 37 Fleet as precaution. pic.twitter.com/90Fydot2OB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 23, 2023

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.