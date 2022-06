A fire damaged the roof of a Lowell, Massachusetts, building on Tuesday, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire on the roof of a building on School Street, but workers who were on the roof were helped down, according to the Lowell Fire Department.

Damage inside the three-story building was mainly due to the water used to fight the fire, officials said. About a dozen people were displaced.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.