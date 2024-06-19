Worker overcome by heat exhaustion while working on roof of Roslindale home

A man who was installing solar panels on the roof of a Boston home had to be rescued by firefighters when he was overcome by heat exhaustion on Wednesday.

Boston fire said the man was conscious when they arrived at the home on Delore Circle in Roslindale and able to communicate, but very weak.

Neighbors watched as other employees tried to cool the man down. He was on the roof of the home when he collapsed.

“They were standing around him, he was laying on the roof on his back and he was shaking, like shivering. His legs were shaking, his hands were shaking," explained neighbor Thora Williams.

Another employee told NBC10 Boston that the man was drinking energy drinks Wednesday morning, which could have contributed to dehydration.

Eventually the other workers decided to call for help. Firefighters initially tried to bring him down on a stretcher but eventually used a ladder truck with a bucket attachment to bring him down safely.

Temperatures are hovering above 90 for several days in much of New England, and paired with heat indices around 100, the weather is hazardous to health.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, or fainting, according to the National Weather Service. If you experience any of these, make an effort to cool down. If symptoms do not improve, seek medical attention.

Signs of heat stroke, which is more serious than heat exhaustion, include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, or loss of consciousness. If you or someone you are with shows signs of heat stroke, this is a true emergency - call 911 or seek a hospital immediately.