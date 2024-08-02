Roslindale Square brewery to be replaced by another

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery that first opened in a Boston neighborhood five years ago is shutting down, and another brewery will be taking over its space.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Distraction Brewing Company in Roslindale Square is closing its doors at the end of the month, with the Belgrade Avenue business saying the following in a Facebook post:

It is with heartfelt gratitude and mixed emotions that Distraction Brewing will begin transitioning operations to 13 Volt Brewing and Roasting on August 31, 2024. The journey of opening and running a brewery during such unpredictable times has been an incredible adventure. After much consideration, we've decided to shift our focus to spending more cherished time with our children before they embark on their own journeys. The demands of the brewery have been significant, and we want to make the most of the precious years we have left with our family....While 13 Volt Brewing and Roasting's opening day is yet to be announced, they will be expanding their services in 2025 to include coffee roasting and in-house food....Thank you once again for being a vital part of our journey. We couldn't have done it without you.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The address for Distraction Brewing (and the upcoming 13 Volt Brewing and Roasting) is 2 Belgrade Avenue, Roslindale, MA, 02131. The website for Distraction is at https://www.distractionbrewingco.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)