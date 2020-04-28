Rotary Club Uses Creative Approach to Restaurant, Health Care Workers

Restaurant workers have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. And health care workers are bravely battling on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

Now, the Wellesley Rotary Club is working to help both groups.

After the pandemic forced the club to cancel its “Taste of Wellesley” event, members decided to raise money for local restaurants so that they could provide food to health care workers

The club is hoping to raise $200,000 with the fundraiser so that every participating restaurant can plate 600 meals for frontline workers and stay afloat.

“We want to help motivate them, let them know they’re not forgotten and bring the community together to help do that because it’s affecting everyone and I think a lot of people really want to help right now," said Amelia Childs, Rotary Club member.

Childs, who owns CrepeBerry, a café in Wellesley, says business has not been the same during the pandemic. CrepeBerry, like many other restaurants, has had to cut back on staff.

With uncertainty ahead, the club hopes it can help spread kindness and give restaurants what they need to increase business.