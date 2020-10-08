Route 1 North Shut Down, Businesses Evacuated Due to Ruptured Gas Line in Danvers

Route 1 north is being shut down and several area businesses are being evacuated after a utility crew ruptured a gas line while working on improvements in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

State police said a utility company struck a gas line while working on improvements around 11 a.m. Route 1 north has been completely shut down, with traffic diverted at the Lowell Street exit.

Utility company struck a gas line while performing improvements on Rt. 1 NB, Danvers. Troopers on scene. Travel lanes closed, breakdown lane being utilized for traffic flow northbound. No injuries reported, no evacuations occurring. @DanversFireDept on scene also. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2020

No injuries have been reported, according to state police.

Several businesses in the area, including Costco, The Hardcover Restaurant and TGI Fridays are being evacuated as a precaution.

No further information was immediately available.