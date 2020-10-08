Local

Route 1 North Shut Down, Businesses Evacuated Due to Ruptured Gas Line in Danvers

A utility company working on improvements struck a gas line around 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Route 1 north is being shut down and several area businesses are being evacuated after a utility crew ruptured a gas line while working on improvements in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

State police said a utility company struck a gas line while working on improvements around 11 a.m. Route 1 north has been completely shut down, with traffic diverted at the Lowell Street exit.

No injuries have been reported, according to state police.

Several businesses in the area, including Costco, The Hardcover Restaurant and TGI Fridays are being evacuated as a precaution.

No further information was immediately available.

